Comerica Bank Free Prix Day returns to the Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) - We're just over four months away from the return of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and an important day is returning for the sixth straight year for the 3-day motorsports festival.

Comerica Bank Free Prix Day will return Friday, June 1 and allow fans free entry to the race venue on Belle Isle and the Paddock area.

The Paddock, which is known as the locker room of motorsports, is where the teams have their temporary garages and haulers set up.

On top of that, all four series featured during the weekend will be on the track at some point during Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. That includes two Verizon IndyCar Series practices, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice sessions, and the Trans Am Series and SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks hosting practice and qualifying sessions.

Off the track, fans can experience the Meijer Fan Zone with family fun, interactive areas, extreme sports demonstrations and much more.