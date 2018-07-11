Concert of Colors kicks off in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Concert of Colors will kick off Wednesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 15.

The free diversity-themed music festival spotlights vulnerable communities, state violence, trauma and healing. The festival will take place at venues throughout Midtown and at the Arab American National Museum, which produces the festival.

Inspired by Concert of Colors, city leaders in Jackson are launching a sister event, the Jackson Unity Festival, which also takes place July 11-15.

"The Jackson Unity Festival was borne out of a desire to bring world-class music, arts and thinking from around the world to downtown Jackson," says Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies. "As a sister festival of the Concert of Colors in Detroit, Jackson Unity Festival becomes a conduit for our city to take an active role in understanding every individual's importance. We are proud to live in Jackson and we are proud to be a part of this event."

