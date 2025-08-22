Metro Detroit Weather: Cool temps and a few showers Monday

This week will be fairly quiet with below average temperatures. Today will start in the low to mid 50s, before temperatures climb to near 70° by the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures drop farther into the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning, before climbing to near 70° again by the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday. The weather remains quiet Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will bring rain across the region Thursday. Thankfully highs pressure moves in Friday and stays through Sunday, brining dry weather for most of Labor Day weekend.

Monday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs near 70°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s, near 50°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Highs near 70°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

