Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Cool temps and a few showers Monday

Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps to start the week with chance of light showers
Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps to start the week with chance of light showers
Posted
and last updated

This week will be fairly quiet with below average temperatures. Today will start in the low to mid 50s, before temperatures climb to near 70° by the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures drop farther into the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning, before climbing to near 70° again by the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday. The weather remains quiet Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will bring rain across the region Thursday. Thankfully highs pressure moves in Friday and stays through Sunday, brining dry weather for most of Labor Day weekend.

Monday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs near 70°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s, near 50°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Highs near 70°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!