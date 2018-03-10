Couple dead after apparent murder-suicide in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide outside of a business in Woodhaven, police say.

Friday evening, Woodhaven Police received a call from a woman saying her best friend and best friend's husband were arguing and that the husband had a gun. As the caller was on the 911 line, gunfire was heard in the background.

Police say the caller then stated "he just shot her," and within seconds, "he just shot himself."

Officers arrived at the scene at Buckeye Terminals, located at 20755 West Rd. Both victims had gunshot wounds to the head. The couple was identified as a married couple from Taylor.

Police say it is believed that the couple had vehicle trouble and pulled into the driveway of the business. According to the caller and another witness, the couple was outside of their vehicle involved in a domestic dispute when the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

A 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.