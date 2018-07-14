Crash involving Detroit police officer closes EB I-96 local lanes at Evergreen

Fair
A crash involving a Detroit police officer has closed the local lanes of eastbound I-96 at Evergreen on the city's west side.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - 5:30 p.m.
We have learned the officer is expected to be okay after hurting his foot in a single vehicle accident.
4:45 p.m.
7 Action News Reporter Ali Hoxie is on the scene and shows a downed motorcycle in the distance with several Michigan State Police vehicles on scene.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on eastbound I-96 between Outer Dr. and Evergreen.
We're told the officer is being taken to the hospital, but it's not clear the officer's condition.
4:20 p.m.
An officer-involved crash involving a Detroit police officer has closed the local lanes of eastbound I-96 at Evergreen on the city's west side.
According to police, the crash happened between Outer Dr. and Evergreen.
