Crash involving Detroit police officer closes EB I-96 local lanes at Evergreen

4:23 PM, Jul 13, 2018
A crash involving a Detroit police officer has closed the local lanes of eastbound I-96 at Evergreen on the city's west side.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 5:30 p.m.

We have learned the officer is expected to be okay after hurting his foot in a single vehicle accident.

4:45 p.m.

7 Action News Reporter Ali Hoxie is on the scene and shows a downed motorcycle in the distance with several Michigan State Police vehicles on scene.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on eastbound I-96 between Outer Dr. and Evergreen.

4:20 p.m.

According to police, the crash happened between Outer Dr. and Evergreen.

