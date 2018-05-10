Crews on scene of large apartment fire in Westland

6:58 PM, May 9, 2018
10:20 PM, May 9, 2018

Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Westland near Joy and Newburgh roads. Th fire started Wednesday evening at Westwood Village apartments, 37830 Westwood Cir.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Westland near Joy and Newburgh roads.

Th fire started Wednesday evening at Westwood Village apartments, 37830 Westwood Cir.

There is no information on injuries at this time. 

Stay with 7 Action news for updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top