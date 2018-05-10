Partly Cloudy
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Westland near Joy and Newburgh roads. Th fire started Wednesday evening at Westwood Village apartments, 37830 Westwood Cir.
There is no information on injuries at this time.
