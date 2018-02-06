Detroit City FC unveils 2018 home schedule; First game on April 14

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) has unveiled their 2018 home schedule for Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Their season begins on Saturday, April 14 at 3 p.m. with a friendly match against Western Michigan University.

DCFC will host six National Premier Soccer League matches with the first on Friday, May 25 against FC Columbus. This is DCFC's seventh season in the NPSL.

There will also be a home-and-home friendly with Chattanooga FB with the home match on Saturday, April 28 under the lights at 7:30 p.m.

DCFC will host two international friendlies as well, the first on Saturday, May 19 and the second on Tuesday, July 10.

In all, they will host 12 games at Keyworth Stadium. If you're looking to see all of the games, season tickets for the season go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at detcityfcstore.com. There will also be tiered season ticket packages for those who want entry to all of DCFC's international matches and friendly matches.

The Gold Card cost $180 and includes premium midfield seating, priority stadium entrance, free parking, entry to every home match and event at Keyworth and a 2018 scarf. The City Card is $80 and includes general admission to all 12 of DCFC's home matches.

The entire schedule is below. (Home games are bolded)