Detroit couple say they're lucky to be alive after random bullet is fired into home

DETROI (Mich.) WXYZ - A Detroit couple is lucky to be alive after a random shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on the city’s west side.

It’s was in an instant. Jerry and Robyn Ruffin heard gunfire, then the piercing sound of something coming through their home. It was then they realized it was a bullet.

The Ruffin's say they’re concerned about what happened, saying next time it could be a deadly ending.

"We are the victims, we are the ones that always end up getting hurt, the ones that have nothing to do with it," Robyn Ruffin said.

Robyn says her mornings are usually the same.

"I was doing a little bible studying," she said.

But, on this morning it may have saved her life.

"When I bent down to turn my bible, I heard all the shooting and I kind of glanced over to see people running, so I just stayed like that," Robyn said.

Around 10 a.m., a random bullet came through the home on the 14000 block of Freeland on Detroit's west side. The bullet traveled through a window, a wall, and even a picture of her granddaughter and eventually into a door.

It was way too close for comfort, the couple said.

"If my kids would have been here, it wouldn't have been quiet, they would have been running around, and at the time that that happened, they would have been sitting at the table eating breakfast," Robyn said.

Bullet holes can be seen in the bricks of their neighbors home. Jerry and Robyn just moved into the neighborhood four months ago and say something needs to change.

"Young folks carrying guns or whatever, instead of trying to talk their problems over. It’s out of control," Jerry said.

A message to whoever is responsible: "Put the guns down. Please put the guns down," Jerry said.

"Let’s think about what we do before we do it because it’s not right for individuals to get hurt that don’t have anything to do with it," Robyn said.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Detroit police.