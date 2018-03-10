Detroit crowdfunding website focuses on helping the homeless

Cloudy
There is a website here in Metro Detroit, where the funds donated are focused on one thing...helping the homeless, to ultimately find a home.
(WXYZ) - Crowdfunding platforms are growing more popular everyday.
People reaching out to perfect strangers, asking for help, hope or money.
It's really simple. It's called Hand Up Detroit and it's all about strangers helping, strangers.
Watch, as you are about to meet a woman who needed it.
For more information, visit www.handup.org/Detroit
