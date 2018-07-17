Detroit Institute of Bagels tops list of best bagel shops in America

(WXYZ) - A Detroit bagel shop has claimed its spot on Thrillist's 'Best bagel shops in America that aren't in New York' list.

The Detroit Institute of Bagels located on Michigan Avenue boils and bakes their handmade bagels daily.

According to the list, the "family-run bagel shop started off in an apartment kitchen -- before business blew up, they decided to turn a 19th-century Corktown building into Michigan's premiere bagel shop."

The shop serves breakfast, brunch and lunch and is open Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.