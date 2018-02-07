Detroit Lions announce coaching staff under Matt Patricia

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Just two days after announcing the official hire of Matt Patricia as the team's new head coach, the Lions have unveiled the coaching staff under Patricia.

It appears that Jim Bob Cooter will remain on as the team's offensive coordinator.

Paul Pasqualoni will be the team's defensive coordinator after spending two years as the defensive line coach at Boston College.

It's his ninth season in the NFL after stints with the Houston Texans in 2015, Chicago Bears in 2014, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. He was defensive coordinator for the Cowboys and Dolphins.

David Corrao was hired as the Lions' director of football research after being the senior player personnel analyst at Ole Miss. He also worked as the defensive coordinator at Northern Michigan in 2016.

Quarterbacks Coach George Godsey joined the Lions in 2017 as a defensive assistant and was previously the Texans' quarterbacks coach in 2014.

Jeff Davidson will coach the offensive line and has 24 years of NFL coaching experience, 15 of which have been on the offensive line. He has previously worked as an offensive line coach in Denver, San Diego, Minnesota, Cleveland and New England.

Al Golden is the new linebackers coach after spending two years coaching tight ends for the Lions.

Brian Stewart is the team's defensive backs coach after a stint as defensive coordinator and interim head coach last year at Rice University.

Chris White will coach tight ends after working as the senior quality control director of football research and special projects at the University of Connecticut.

Patricia will hold his first news conference as head coach at 3 p.m. Wednesday.