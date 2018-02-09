Detroit Lions extend contract for GM Bob Quinn; Will match Matt Patricia's contract length

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Fresh off the hiring of new head coach Matt Patricia, the Detroit Lions announced a contract extension for Executive Vice President and General Manager bob Quinn.

According to the team, his contract will match that of Patricia's contract, which they say will ensure "organization stability" for both Quinn and Patricia.

"The contract extension for Bob is most deserving as he continues to lead and improve our football team," President Rod Wood said in a release. "It is also important for our entire organization to ensure stability as we move forward with Matt as our new head coach working in partnership with Bob."

"My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation," Quinn said in a statement. "Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the off-season.”

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both contracts are for five years.