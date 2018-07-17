Detroit is 2018's most stressed city in America, according to study

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit was named the most stressed city in America, according to a study by WalletHub. 

The report compared more than 180 cities across 37 key metrics, with the data set ranging from average weekly work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates.

Detroit's stress levels were attributed to high poverty, divorce and unemployment rates, as well as a high percentage of adults with inadequate sleep.

The report named Fresno, California, as the least stressed city in America.

