Detroit named worst city to drive in, according to study

(WXYZ) - Detroit has been named 2018's worst city to drive in, according to a WalletHub study.

In a ranking of best and worst cities to drive in, Detroit was ranked dead last at 100, while Raleigh, North Carolina, was ranked at number one.

The dataset ranged from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion to auto repair shops per capita, among other metrics.

Detroit's low rank was attributed to its high rate of car thefts, parking rates, accident likelihood and average gas prices.