Detroit organization creates jobs for formerly incarcerated women

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit organization has made it their mission to reduce recidivism by creating job opportunities for formerly incarcerated woman.

Founded in 2015, Bags to Butterflies took an innovative approach to create opportunities using a popular women's accessory: handbags.

The social organization and its participants "handcraft exceptional and gorgeous handbags and clutches made from re-purposed wood, leather and high-quality textiles."

"The ladies are encouraged to be creative without boundaries," said founder and Detroit native Michelle Smart. "The handbag collections function as a reminder to the women to 'let go' of their past, and 'live life' with a sense of purpose and 'fly' toward their dreams."

Each handbag comes with a gift inside with a note about the designer, fostering an emotional connection between the creator and the buyer.

Bags to Butterflies will host their "Hello Butterfly Collection" launch Friday, July 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Artloft Midtown on 4160 Cass Ave in Detroit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Bags to Butterflies team and check out their one-of-a-kind handbags.