Detroit police looking for 5 persons of interest in connection with two shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for five persons of interest who may have information about two shootings that occurred on the city's east side.

On July 7, officers from the Ninth Precinct responded to a call of shots fired in the 11100 block of Chalmers. Upon arrival, officers met with a 46-year-old man who said someone driving a black Chevy Impala fired shots at him.

The man said prior to the shooting, he got into a confrontation with a known person and several unknown men at a gas station. He said one of the men was armed and driving a black Impala. After the confrontation, the complainant left and went to a local business. While at the business, he said he saw the Impala driving by and someone inside firing shots in his direction.

While the officers were taking the report from the complainant and witnesses, an unknown man fired several shots in their direction from a vacant field. The officers did not return fire and no injuries were reported.

If anyone recognizes any of the persons of interest, contact DPD at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.