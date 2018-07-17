DETROIT (WXYZ) - UPDATE: Detroit Police have located 25-year-old James Lewis Smith. Officers said the man is doing fine.

-----------------

Detroit police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen on July 15.

James Lewis Smith's mom said she spoke with her son on July 15 at 11 p.m. The next morning, she went to his residence located in the 18000 block of Greenfield to check on him and he was not at the location.

Police say his mother made several attempts to contact him and his phone went to voicemail.

Smith is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5800.