Detroit police looking for suspect who shot at officers on city's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit officer early Sunday morning.

The suspected is described as a black man standing between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6-feet, 1-inch tall. He's described as wearing a white shirt, blue jeans shorts and armed with a semi-automatic gun.

According to Michigan State Police, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 15, scout police arrived in the 7000 Block of Dacosta in regard to a felony assault. Officers knocked on the door of the location several times, then they heard shots fired at them. Officer took cover then observed the suspect running southbound on Dolphin between houses.

Police entered a short foot chase, then eventually lost the suspect. According to a release, police observed a black Dodge Journey, which had been struck at the location by a bullet.

A non-fatal shooting also occurred at the same location, 7000 Block of Dacosta, around 12:50 a.m., police say.

The victim is a 21-year-old black male who suffered one gunshot wound. His condition is temporarily serious, police say.