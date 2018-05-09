Detroit police seeking missing man suffering from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are seeking Eric Raymond Harris, 61, who has been missing since May 8.

Harris was last seen by his nephew around 7:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Burt Road. Eric left the location and has not returned.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170-180 pounds, with a medium brown complexion and full gray beard. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, dark gray jogging pants with a white/blue patch on the right side and worn out gym shoes.

Police say he is suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If anyone has seen him, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.