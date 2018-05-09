Detroit program can help waive driver responsibility fees, get licenses back sooner

Mostly Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A new program is giving Detroiters who lost their license over unpaid driver responsibility fees a chance to get back on the road.
"Detroit at Work" offers those drivers a chance to complete 10 hours of training.
Once you're done, the program waives your responsible fees and allows you to get your license back. It also waives the $125 license reinstatement fee.
In Detroit alone, about 76,000 people owe an average of $1,600.
