Detroit program can help waive driver responsibility fees, get licenses back sooner

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A new program is giving Detroiters who lost their license over unpaid driver responsibility fees a chance to get back on the road.

"Detroit at Work" offers those drivers a chance to complete 10 hours of training.

Once you're done, the program waives your responsible fees and allows you to get your license back. It also waives the $125 license reinstatement fee.

In Detroit alone, about 76,000 people owe an average of $1,600.

For more information, click here.