Detroit's Downtown Boxing Gym to become 'Downtown Barking Gym'

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Dozens of dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds will be featured at a fundraiser that will transform the Downtown Boxing Gym's outdoor space into a dog park for a day.

The event will also include a BBQ, music and more.

All proceeds benefit the boxing gym, a free after-school academic and athletic program for Detroit students ages 8-18.

The event is in partnership with Canine to Five, one of Detroit's dog daycare, boarding, training and grooming facilities.

The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6445 E. Vernor Highway in Detroit.