DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers are changing their uniforms in 2018. According to the team, the Olde English "D" that is on the hats will now be featured on the home uniforms.

Previously, the home white uniforms featured a rounded Olde English "D" instead of a pointed.

The team announced the change on the first day of the winter caravan ahead of Saturday's Tigerfest.

Introducing the 2018 edition of the #Tigers uniforms, where the Olde English D on the cap and home jersey will be identical. pic.twitter.com/nY9TMDB8UW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 25, 2018

"I'm thrilled that we are embracing a singular Olde English 'D', as the team did almost a century ago," Al Kaline said. "It was a really sharp looking logo when we started wearing it on our ballcaps in 1968, and that certainly rings true today."

The team's road uniforms will stay the same with an orange Olde English "D" on the hats and the script "Detroit" on gray jersey.