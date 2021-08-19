Detroit Tigers Foundation launches Detroit Roots online auction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Here's your chance to win Detroit Tigers memorabilia from some of your favorite players. The Detroit Tigers Foundation is hosting the Detroit Roots online auction, now until Aug. 31.

"This exciting auction will feature special Tigers items made available for a limited time only, as well as specific highlighted offers each week. There will also be exclusive memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items that are available through the entire auction period," a release from the organization reads.

A virtual meet-and-greet with Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, a behind-the-scenes experience with Detroit's broadcasters, a meeting with Detroit's 2021 first-round pick, are just a few of the experiences that can be won through auction.

Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the foundation's mission.

Bidding for the auction can be done here.