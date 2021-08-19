Watch
Sports

Actions

Detroit Tigers Foundation launches Detroit Roots online auction

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Frank Franklin II/AP
Detroit Tigers players take part in drills during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Detroit Tigers 2021 Spring Training
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 16:55:01-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Here's your chance to win Detroit Tigers memorabilia from some of your favorite players. The Detroit Tigers Foundation is hosting the Detroit Roots online auction, now until Aug. 31.

"This exciting auction will feature special Tigers items made available for a limited time only, as well as specific highlighted offers each week. There will also be exclusive memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items that are available through the entire auction period," a release from the organization reads.

A virtual meet-and-greet with Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer, a behind-the-scenes experience with Detroit's broadcasters, a meeting with Detroit's 2021 first-round pick, are just a few of the experiences that can be won through auction.

Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the foundation's mission.

Bidding for the auction can be done here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!