Detroit woman charged in I-75 crash that killed construction worker

10:47 AM, Jun 17, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 22-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on I-75 that kiled a construction worker.

On June 14 on I-75 near Warren in Detroit, it is alleged that Samiya Speed was under the influence of alcohol in a construction zone, causing a collision that killed David Snell, 57, of Bay City.

She was placed under arrest by Michigan State Police troopers at the scene.

Speed has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Causing Death; Driving with License Suspended Causing Death; Moving Violation (Careless Driving) in a Work Zone Causing Death, and Operating While Intoxicated Second Offense.

