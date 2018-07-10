DPS student confirmed infected with viral meningitis

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - A student at Northwestern High School in Detroit has been confirmed as infected with viral meningitis, the district says.

According to a release sent Monday, the student did respond well to treatment and was discharged from the hospital.

The district's medical officer has contacted the Detroit Health Department.

Students and staff attending the summer program with the infected student, as well as those in different summer school programs at the school, are not at immediate risk so programs will continue, the district said.

Parents of students in the program at Northwestern High School will be contacted.

The virus is believed to have been brought to the school, according to a release.

Common signs of viral meningitis include severe flu-like symptoms, headache and nausea. Staff and students with any sign of illness will be instructed to see a doctor and stay home until they've fully recovered.