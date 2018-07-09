Emergency blood shortage: Red Cross issues urgent call for donors

(WXYZ) - An emergency blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross to issue a call for eligible donors of all blood types to give now.

The Red Cross is escalating its call for blood and platelet donors after more than 550 fewer blood drives were organized last week than during a typical week, as people across the country celebrated the holiday.

Since this equated to as many as 15,000 fewer donations than needed, donations are now distributed to hospitals faster than they come in.

“Each and every day, individuals across the country depend on blood and platelet donations for lifesaving treatments and emergency care, so it’s critical that people donate now to meet these needs,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Whether you’ve never donated or give a couple of times a year, you’re needed to give as soon as possible to help save patient lives. Yours may be the donation a patient is counting on.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

View the following upcoming blood donation opportunities through July 31:

Macomb

Sterling Heights

7/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Four Star Wire & Cable Inc., 6363 Sims

Warren

7/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Armada

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Armada Amvets Post 93, Armada Amvets Post 93, 75185 North Ave

Clinton Township

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker Blvd.

Warren

7/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Romeo

7/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 231 North Main Street

7/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 231 North Main Street

Saint Clair Shores

7/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., The Lake House, 23500 Pare, Suite 1

Shelby Township

7/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6580 24 Mile Road

Sterling Heights

7/11/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Metro Church of Christ, 40100 Dodge Park Road

Warren

7/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Shelby Township

7/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Crossfit Teneo, 46856 Hayes

Chesterfield Township

7/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department, 33991 23 Mile Road

Sterling Heights

7/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St. Ephrem Catholic Church, 38900 Dodge Park

Clinton Township

7/16/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Parkway Chrysler Jeep, 21560 Hall Road

Roseville

7/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 26830 West Park

Warren

7/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Washington Township

7/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8600 27 Mile Road

Fraser

7/17/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fraser High School, 34279 Garfield

Sterling Heights

7/17/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Redemption Lutheran Church, 39051 Dodge Park Rd

7/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, 14900 Metropolitan Pkwy

Warren

7/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Roseville

7/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Holy Innocents Catholic Church, 26100 Ridgemont Road

7/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., American House East II, 18760 Thirteen Mile Rd.

Saint Clair Shores

7/18/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St. Clair Shores City Hall, 27600 Jefferson

7/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Clair Shores City Hall, 27600 Jefferson

Sterling Heights

7/18/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Lowe's, 2000 Metropolitan Parkway

7/18/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Carpathia Club, 38000 Utica Road

Warren

7/18/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Sterling Heights

7/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St. Jane Frances de Chantal, 38750 Ryan Road

7/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Holy Martyrs Chaldean Catholic Church, 43700 Merill Road

Clinton Township

7/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Concorde Inn, 44315 Gratiot

Macomb Township

7/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., St. John Health Systems Macomb, 17700 23 Mile Road

Warren

7/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

7/24/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Washington

7/24/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Serra Buick GMC Cadillac, 12300 30 Mile Rd

Clinton Township

7/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Ronald Catholic Church, 17701 E. 15 Mile Road

Sterling Heights

7/25/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Freedom Christian Assembly of God, 41380 Ryan Road

Utica

7/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Utica Public Library, 7530 Auburn Rd

Warren

7/25/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

Center Line

7/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Center Line Parks & Recreation Building, 25355 Lawrence

7/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Center Line Parks & Recreation Building, 25355 Lawrence

Mount Clemens

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 115 South Main Street

Roseville

7/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Dorsey Business School- Roseville, 31522 Gratiot Avenue

Sterling Heights

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hope Community Baptist Church, 42259 Hayes Road

Warren

7/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St. Louise Catholic Church, 2500 12 Mile Rd.

7/26/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., St. Louise Catholic Church, 2500 12 Mile Rd.

Macomb

7/28/2018: 10:15 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clinton Macomb Public Library North Branch, 16800 24 Mile Road

Shelby Township

7/29/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Friendship Church Shelby Township, 53245 Van Dyke Avenue

Clinton Township

7/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Wayne State University-Macomb Educational, 16480 Hall Road

7/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fern Hill Golf Club, 17600 Clinton River Road

Shelby Twp

7/30/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Walgreens Store 5291, 13664 23 Mile Road

Warren

7/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

7/31/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

_______________

Oakland

Farmington Hills

7/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Rochester Hills

7/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 1550 Walton Blvd

Troy

7/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Fire/Police Training Center, 4850 John R. Road

7/9/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Fire/Police Training Center, 4850 John R. Road

Bloomfield

7/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Lake Orion

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1950 South Baldwin

Rochester

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Oak Arbor Church, 495 Oak Arbor Circle West

Rochester Hills

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 2975 Dutton Rd

Troy

7/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., PNC Center, 755 West Big Beaver Road

7/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois

7/10/2018: 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m., Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois

Clarkston

7/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., MSU Federal Credit Union, 8055 Ortonville Road

Rochester

7/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Whole Foods, 2918 Walton Blvd

Rochester Hills

7/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., AMYA Detroit Gym, 1730 West Auburn Road

Troy

7/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois

7/11/2018: 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m., Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois

Waterford

7/11/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic High School and Church, 5495 Dixie Highway

7/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic High School and Church, 5495 Dixie Highway

Farmington Hills

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., YMCA, 28100 Farmington Road

7/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Novi

7/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Sports Club of Novi, 42500 Nick Lidstrom Drive

Rochester Hills

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Oakland University, Oakland Center, 312 Meadowbrook Road

7/12/2018: 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m., Oakland University, Oakland Center, 312 Meadowbrook Road

South Lyon

7/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., VFW 1224, 125 East McHattie St.

Southfield

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Southfield Town Center - Tower 1000, 1000 Town Center

Troy

7/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 4328 Livernois

Bloomfield

7/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Oxford

7/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Oxford Bank, 60 S. Washington

Pontiac

7/13/2018: 6 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, 44405 Woodward Ave.

7/13/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, 44405 Woodward Ave.

Bloomfield

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Farmington Hills

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Wixom

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 48380 Pontiac Trail

Farmington

7/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Road

Farmington Hills

7/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Bloomfield

7/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Rochester Hills

7/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Lukes United Methodist Church, 3980 Walton Blvd.

Farmington Hills

7/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Auburn Hills

7/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Beacon Hill Apartments, 2617 Beacon Hill Drive

Bloomfield

7/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Clarkston

7/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Independence Twp Fire Dept, 6500 Citation

7/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Independence Twp Fire Dept, 6500 Citation

Farmington Hills

7/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., NTN Bearing Company of America, 39255 W. 12 Mile

Bloomfield

7/21/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Farmington Hills

7/21/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Bloomfield Hills

7/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., The Muslim Unity Center, 1830 W. Square Lake Rd.

Farmington Hills

7/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Lake Orion

7/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

Bloomfield

7/24/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Rochester

7/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., American Legion Post # 172, 234 Walnut

Rochester Hills

7/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Oakland University, Oakland Center, 312 Meadowbrook Road

7/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Oakland University, Oakland Center, 312 Meadowbrook Road

Clarkston

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., American Legion Post 63, 8047 Ortonville Road

Farmington Hills

7/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Bloomfield

7/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Novi

7/27/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Providence Park Hospital, 47601 Grand River

7/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Providence Park Hospital, 47601 Grand River

Oakland Twp

7/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Oakland Twp Fire Department Fire Hall 2, 1888 N Rochester Rd

South Lyon

7/27/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Lyon Township Public Library, 27005 S. Milford Rd.

Bloomfield

7/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Farmington Hills

7/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

7/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

Ferndale

7/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Ferndale Public Library, 222 E. Nine Mile Road

Troy

7/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Clawson Troy Elks, 2549 Elliott Ave

Bloomfield

7/31/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

Novi

7/31/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South University, 41555 West Twelve Mile Road

Rochester

7/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 South Rochester Road

7/31/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., OPC Wellness Center, Older Persons' Commission, 650 Letica Drive

Waterford

7/31/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland

_______________

Saint Clair

Capac

7/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 4331 Capac Road

Port Huron

7/23/2018: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Huron Medical Center, 2601 Electric Ave

Clay

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Clay Township Fire Dept., 9620 Ainsworth

Marine City

7/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Marine City Fire Department, 200 South Parker Street

Port Huron

7/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., St. Clair County Community Mental Health Authority, 3111 Electric Avenue

_______________

Washtenaw

Ann Arbor

7/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., U of M Shared Services Center, Lunch Room, 1000 Victors Way

7/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Student Services Building, 4800 East Huron River Drive

7/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

Chelsea

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chelsea School District Bldg 101, 500 Washington St.

Ann Arbor

7/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 2935 Birch Hollow Drive

7/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Local 252, 7920 Jackson Road

7/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

7/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1432 Washtenaw

Ypsilanti

7/12/2018: 6 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, 5301 East Huron River Drive

7/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, 5301 East Huron River Drive

Dexter

7/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Dexter High School, 2200 North Parker Road

7/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Andrews Church, 7610 Ann Arbor Road

Manchester

7/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Mary's Parish Center, 110 E. Madison

Ann Arbor

7/17/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., University of Michigan Hospital Towsley Center, Towsley Center Lobby, 1500 East Medical Center Drive

7/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., University of Michigan Hospital Towsley Center, Towsley Center Lobby, 1500 East Medical Center Drive

7/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

7/18/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., University of Michigan Hospital Towsley Center, Towsley Center Lobby, 1500 East Medical Center Drive

7/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., University of Michigan Hospital Towsley Center, Towsley Center Lobby, 1500 East Medical Center Drive

7/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., University of Michigan League, Michigan League- Vandenburg Rm, 911 N. University

7/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

7/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., University of Michigan League, Michigan League- Vandenburg Rm, 911 N. University

Saline

7/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Holy Faith Church, 6299 Ann Arbor - Saline Rd

Ann Arbor

7/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Gift of Life Michigan Annex Building, 3861 Research Dr

Ypsilanti

7/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Lincoln High School, 7425 Willis Road

Ann Arbor

7/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., U of M North Campus Research Complex, NCRC Building 18, 2800 Plymouth Rd

7/24/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

Chelsea

7/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chelsea School District Bldg 101, 500 Washington St.

Dexter

7/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Dexter High School, 2200 North Parker Road

Ann Arbor

7/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

Chelsea

7/26/2018: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 128 Park Street

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 128 Park Street

Ann Arbor

7/27/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Washtenaw County Administration Building, 220 North Main Street

7/31/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

Dexter

7/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Dexter High School, 2200 North Parker Road

_______________

Wayne

Livonia

7/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Plymouth

7/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Church of Christ Plymouth, 9301 Sheldon

Riverview

7/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Livonia

7/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Detroit

7/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cadillac Place, Cadillac Place, 3024 W. Grand Blvd.

Livonia

7/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Riverview

7/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Redford

7/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St. Valentine Catholic Church, 25881 Dow Road

Taylor

7/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 6442 Pelham

Grosse Pointe Farms

7/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore Drive

7/16/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore Drive

Livonia

7/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Detroit

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobo Center, 1 Washington Boulevard

Southgate

7/17/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, 14101 Superior

Grosse Pointe Farms

7/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Henry Ford Medical Center Cottage, 159 Kercheval

Riverview

7/18/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Garden City

7/19/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Merriman Road Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Road

7/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Merriman Road Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Road

7/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Merriman Road Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Road

Livonia

7/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Detroit

7/20/2018: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. John Hospital, 22101 Moross

7/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., St. John Hospital, 22101 Moross

Livonia

7/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Riverview

7/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Belleville

7/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Road

Riverview

7/21/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Grosse Ile

7/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 21599 Park Lane

Livonia

7/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Southgate

7/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran, 15600 Trenton Road

Canton

7/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway

Detroit

7/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Henry Ford Health System, One Ford Place

Van Buren Township

7/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Grace Lake Corporate Center, 1 Village Center Dr.

Detroit

7/25/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Man Records, 441 West Canfield

Grosse Pointe Woods

7/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., University Liggett School, 1045 Cook Road

Riverview

7/25/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Van Buren Township

7/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Grace Lake Corporate Center, 1 Village Center Dr.

Livonia

7/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

7/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Riverview

7/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Wyandotte

7/27/2018: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle Avenue

7/27/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle Avenue

Highland Park

7/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Detroit Fire Dept. Engine 44, Detroit Health Department, 55 West Seven Mile Rd.

Riverview

7/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

Canton Township

7/29/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road

7/29/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St. John Neumann Catholic Church - Power Reds, 44800 Warren Road

Livonia

7/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

Plymouth

7/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Federal Mogul, 47001 Port

Detroit

7/31/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, 261 Mack Ave.

7/31/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., General Motors Ren Cen, 300 Renaissance Center, M/C 482-C27-D76