Emergency blood shortage: Red Cross issues urgent call for donors
10:50 AM, Jul 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - An emergency blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross to issue a call for eligible donors of all blood types to give now.
The Red Cross is escalating its call for blood and platelet donors after more than 550 fewer blood drives were organized last week than during a typical week, as people across the country celebrated the holiday.
Since this equated to as many as 15,000 fewer donations than needed, donations are now distributed to hospitals faster than they come in.
“Each and every day, individuals across the country depend on blood and platelet donations for lifesaving treatments and emergency care, so it’s critical that people donate now to meet these needs,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Whether you’ve never donated or give a couple of times a year, you’re needed to give as soon as possible to help save patient lives. Yours may be the donation a patient is counting on.”
To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
View the following upcoming blood donation opportunities through July 31:
Macomb
Sterling Heights
7/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Four Star Wire & Cable Inc., 6363 Sims
Warren
7/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.
Armada
7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Armada Amvets Post 93, Armada Amvets Post 93, 75185 North Ave
Clinton Township
7/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker Blvd.
Warren
7/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.
Romeo
7/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 231 North Main Street
7/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 231 North Main Street
Saint Clair Shores
7/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., The Lake House, 23500 Pare, Suite 1