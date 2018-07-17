Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 9-year-old out of Flint
9:53 AM, Jul 17, 2018
(WXYZ) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 9-year-old girl out of Flint.
Ajanae Rae Sherrod has been reported missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6802 or call 911.
