Entenmann's hiring Chief Donut Officer, offering $5K and one-year supply of free donuts

(WXYZ) - Do you love donuts and money? Entenmann's has the perfect job position for you.

The baked goods company announced its search for a new Chief Donut Officer. Benefits include $5,000 and a year's supply of donuts.

Click here to apply before the June 30 deadline.

CDO applicants must express their love for Entenmann's donuts, answering interview questions like "How would you make Entenmann's Donuts even better?"

Five finalists will be selected based on their passion, creativity and originality.