Erie man charged with reckless driving after tragic crash killed 2 teens in Bedford Twp.

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - An arrest has been made in the tragic crash that killed two teens in Bedford Township on July 4.

Raymond Reyome, 49, of Erie, was arrested and arraigned Thursday, July 12 in Monroe County District Court, police say.

The two teens were brother and sister, 13-year-old Justin Haun and 16-year-old Alyssa Haun. They were struck and killed by a pickup truck on July 4.

Reyome was charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death. He posted bond at $10,000. Reyome is scheduled to appear in court again on July 26.