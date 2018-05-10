Farmington Hills man charged with sexual assault in two separate cases

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 34-year-old Farmington Hills man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault while he was out on bond for a different alleged sexual assault.

Daniel Carlson, 34, was arrested May 7 when he was out on bond for a different felony, which was third-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (Incapacitated Victim) that allegedly occurred at the Tullymore Resort in Canadian Lakes in October 2016 when he was the manager.

The new arrest stems from an investigation accusing Carlson of another sexual assault of a different incapacitated victim which allegedly occurred in March 2016 at the Tullymore Resort, as well.

Carlson was arraigned Wednesday and given the following new charges:

Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, Sexual Assault in the commission of a felony - Delivery of a controlled substance

Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree, Sexual Assault by Force/Coercion

Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree, Sexual Assault of an Incapacitated Victim

Assault with the Intent to Commit Sexual Penetration

Carlson posted the $125,000 cash bond and awaits trial on the felony charges from the October 2016 assault and a preliminary hearing on the second felony charges from the March 2016 assault.