Fatal shooting investigation underway in front of Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened right outside their police station Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. in front of the Dearborn Police Department. That is located in the 16000 block of Michigan Avenue, just east of the Southfield Freeway.

The scene is contained and there is no threat to the public, according to authorities.

"Loss of life is always a tragedy for the entire community," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Hadadd said in a statement.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

