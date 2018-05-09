Flight from Detroit to Denver evacuated after smoke reported onboard

(WXYZ) - A flight from Detroit to Denver had to be evacuated after landing after a possible fire was reported onboard.

The flight in question is Delta 1854.

There are no reports of injuries.

Our Denver sister station KMGH tells us there are reports of smoke in the aircraft.

No other information has been released.