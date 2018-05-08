Girl's body found near Macomb dig site in 2008; a look at her killer

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979 also could be looking for the bodies of up to half a dozen others who have been reported missing over the years.

Digging resumed Tuesday in Macomb Township, near 23 Mile and North Ave. from downtown Detroit. The search started Monday for the remains of Kimberly King, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed that there could be others buried in the area.

"We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there," Dwyer said. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

King's sister, Konnie Beyma, released a statement Tuesday:

"While we appreciate the willingness of television media to continue to share Kim's story, I am not able to provide any on camera interviews at this time. As you can imagine I am both devastated and grateful to be where we are today. It has been almost 39 years of agony ....wondering...not knowing...but knowing someone knows something and just begging them to come forward. My father is 80 years old, it's time for closure. We need to bring Kimberly home and lay her to rest as she deserves. She's been through enough, she needs to be back with her family. I appreciate everyone's interest and prayers and will continue to wait by my phone for word either way.

Dwyer did not give the names of the other missing girls.

Who is Arthur Ream

In 2008, the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki were found near the same area. Zarzycki disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, just north of Detroit.

Arthur Ream was convicted of first-degree murder in her slaying. He later was temporarily released from prison to lead police to Zarzycki's body. He told investigators that Zarzycki's body was buried near a creek. He also drew a map of the site and spent about an hour at the search scene with authorities before being returned to prison.

Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

Ream, 68, is serving life in prison. At the time of his conviction for Zarzycki's killing, he already was serving a 15-year sentence on an unrelated molestation charge involving a 14-year-old girl.

Commissioner Dwyer is now calling Ream a serial killer and says police believe he acted alone.

The cold case began heating up again when it was turned over to a new detective, who investigated and talked with Ream, who failed a polygraph test.

They then waited for the ground to thaw before conducting the dig. Dwyer says nothing has been found, as of yet, but stresses that they are carefully digging and will systematically cover the field.

Dwyer says they will be out there as long as it takes.