Governor Snyder calls allegations against Bill Schuette 'a very serious matter'

(WXYZ) - On Monday, Governor Rick Snyder weighed in on allegations of wrongdoing by the front-runner for the Republican nomination to replace him, Attorney General Bill Schuette.

“This is clearly a serious matter if the local prosecutor felt it should be referred to the FBI for investigation,” said Snyder.

Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon referred the potential investigation to the FBI after Lansing attorney Mike Nicholas requested that her office conduct an investigation of possible mishandling of taxpayer resources.

Nicholas alleges Schuette used his staff to witness personal real-estate deals during office hours while in the AG’s office.

In a statement responding to the governor’s remarks, Attorney General Schuette’s office says “This is not a law enforcement issue - this is a phony attack from a disgruntled trial lawyer who is playing politics with the judicial system.”

Governor Snyder has endorsed Schuette’s closest competitor in the GOP’s gubernatorial race for governor, Lt. Governor Brian Calley.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Detroit field office declined to comment when asked if the FBI has received a referral from Ingham County.