Guangzhou Automobile plans new research facility in Michigan

Associated Press
3:20 PM, Jul 13, 2018
6 hours ago

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) - A Chinese-based automotive company is investing more than $4.4 million in a new research and development facility in suburban Detroit.

The state of Michigan announced Friday that Guangzhou Automobile Group will expand its current operations to focus on vehicle and product development, creating 62 jobs.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said in a statement that the investment "is the product of continued friendships and working relationships with foreign investors that have led to more jobs for Michiganders." He says he looks forward to working with GAC on future growth.

Snyder has met with GAC during several trade missions to China, including his 2017 visit.

