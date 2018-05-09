Ask Dr. Nandi: Does apple cider vinegar really work for health issues?

(WXYZ) - Apple Cider Vinegar has been touted as a cure-all home remedy for many health ailments. But does it actually work?

Apple Cider Vinegar certainly has a ton of health claims and many people swear it helps them.

So today I asked our viewers if they used this vinegar and there was no shortage of responses.

Tara Moreno posted, “Yes, helps with digestion. Don’t take it without diluting it with water! It can harm the teeth and the esophagus.”

Now I hear this all the time that apple cider vinegar helps with digestion. People say the yeast acts like a probiotic.

But when it comes to the science, there hasn’t been enough studies around these claims.

Now that doesn’t mean it won’t calm your stomach and improve your digestion, but as Tara pointed out, if you decide to try it please dilute it with water.

Apple Cider Vinegar is made from crushed apples that have been fermented, so it contains a lot of acetic acid. And this high acidity could damage tooth enamel if you drink it straight. And it could also hurt your throat.

Sharon Stone Walls chimed in with her thoughts on apple cider vinegar. She posted, “You can add 2TBS vinegar in a juice glass - finish with grape juice or any juice. It lowers your cholesterol."

I can understand why Sharon believes apple cider vinegar can lower your cholesterol as there were lab studies on rodents that found small successes in reducing blood pressure, triglycerides and total cholesterol.

But a human trial that was referenced in a 2013 issue of "World Journal of Cardiovascular Diseases" reported there were no improvements when participants consumed 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar for 8 weeks.

However despite the little evidence that exists, there’s not much harm in experimenting with apple cider vinegar as long as you don’t go overboard.

I’d recommend you add one to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to water or juice. And add some honey or lemon for flavor.