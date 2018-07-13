Here's a look at the top weekend events in Metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - We’re officially in the dog days of summer with temperatures in 90s this weekend and plenty of reasons to be out and about.

Whether you’re in the city or suburbs, there are plenty of events, concerts, festivals and art fairs all over metro Detroit this weekend. Here are some of our favorites:

Concerts:

Rockin’ on the Riverfront 2018 Concert Series:

This free weekly Friday night concert series is located at the GM Plaza, behind the RenCen in Detroit and allows rockers of all ages to enjoy. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Vince Neil of Motley Crue will take it away. For more information, click here.

Concert of Colors in Midtown Detroit:

This is a free world music and diversity event that has been going on in Detroit for nearly three decades. There is fun for the whole family with free admission to the Science Center Friday, arts and crafts, yoga sessions and of course a lot of jamming. Highlights include the Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue at Orchestra Hall at the Max (8 p.m. Saturday). For more information and a detailed concert schedule, concertofcolors.com.

Patti LaBelle and Babyface at Chene Park:

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. For ticket info., click here.

Comerica Park Concerts:

Friday, July 13: Journey and Def Leppard

Saturday, July 14: Zac Brown Band.

For ticket info, visit 313presents.com.

We're looking for pictures of the Journey and Def Leppard concert. Email your hot shots to sendit@wxyz.com.

Little Caesars Arena:

Saturday, July 14: Panic! At The Disco: Pray for the Wicked Tour w ARIZONA, Hayley Kiyoko. For ticket info, ticketmaster.com.

Events:

Festa Italiana:

The Italian American Cultural Society’s Festa Italiana brings food, fun and families to Freedom Hill County Park from Friday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16. Festa Italiana is free to attend, but parking is $10 daily. This year's lineup includes opera and a cannoli-eating contest. Festival hours are Friday from 6-11 p.m., noon-11 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, For more information, visit iacsonline.com.

2018 American Polish Festival:

Thousands will descend on The American Polish Festival at The American-Polish Century Club in Sterling Heights for Polka music, dancing, and Kielbasa. There will also be a Pierogi eating contest so come hungry. Admission to the festival is $3 and 17 and under free. The festival runs Friday, July 13 from 4:00 p.m. - midnight.

Wyandotte Street Art Festival:

More than 200,000 people are expected to visit downtown Wyandotte for this 57th annual event. Art-lovers will find fine art, crafts, live music, food and more. Saturday is the final day. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Pig and Whisky in Ferndale: