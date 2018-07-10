Hundreds of kids celebrate Wayne County Mud Day

(WXYZ) - It’s the one day of the year when laundry machines in Wayne County work overtime. The 31st annual Mud Day took place at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.

Beverly Watts is the Director of Department of Public Services for Wayne County.

She explained,“This is the day you can throw out all the rules and you can get down and dirty in Wayne County.”

Mud Day in Westland attracts families who aren’t afraid of getting more than just their hands dirty.

This is the 31st year, but the Garcia family are rookies here.

Eric Garcia said, “This is my first time.”

Moms attending were prepared.

Stacee Garcia said, “Messy, I have tons of blanket in my car right now, so when they are done we are sitting on blankets. I have extra clothes. I have extra towels.”

But leave behind your shoes, cell phones and whatever you do, don’t be a ‘stick in the mud.’

“I like the mud because it’s all slippery and slimy and stuff,” Eric Garcia added. “And you get to rinse off once you’re done, in water, and I like water too.”

As for today’s weather, officials are giving it an A+.

“Mother Nature always assists us with this event because of course, rain wouldn’t be a problem, but we really want it on a day like this when it’s really hot, kind of sticky,” Watts added.