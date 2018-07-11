Husband makes plea on Facebook for public to help locate missing wife in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The husband of a disabled Army veteran has reported her missing.

Kyle Kaminski said his wife, Cayla, went missing in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 10.

"We have not been able to find her," the post read. "She has a husband and two boys that miss her very much."

Kyle said Cayla is driving a 2018 blacked out Dodge Ram with black tinted windows. Her plate numbers are DFT5024.

He's asking anyone with information on Cayla's whereabouts to either call him at 586-215-0515, or contact your local police department.