IndyCar unveils new car, aero package at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 2018 North American International Auto Show isn't just the place to see the newest production cars, but also the newest race cars.

On Tuesday morning, IndyCar unveiled its all new car and aero package with some of the biggest names in motorsports.

Racing legend Mario Andretti joined Roger Penske, 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden and more at the IndyCar Cafe on the show floor at Cobo Center.

The new design features many changes. Gone are the wheel guards, gone is the old boxy look, and the spoiler is even smaller.

Multiple tests have been run throughout the winter at Sebring International Raceway, and the car will make its debut on March 11 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

You can get up close to the car during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 2 and 3 from Belle Isle. Tickets are on sale now at DetroitGP.com.