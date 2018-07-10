Kroger says $250 coupon circulating on social media is a fake

(WXYZ) - If you had plans to use a $250 Kroger coupon you saw making its rounds on social media recently, the company says don't waste your time.

In a Facebook post made on Monday, July 9, the Kroger company made the announcement that the coupon was unauthorized by the company.

Kroger added that "this giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger company," they also suggested to the public not to engage with the site that's offering this fake coupon and recommends not providing any personal information.

The Kroger team is "actively working to address this issue," the post read.