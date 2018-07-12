Lamborghini crashes into tree in Bloomfield Hills, speed & alcohol believed to be factor

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 39-year-old Bloomfield Township man was arrested after crashing his 2015 Lamborghini Huracan into a tree, according to Bloomfield Hills police.

On July 7, officers were dispatched to Woodward Avenue south of Long Lake Road. Police say witnesses saw the car, valued at $200,000, traveling at a high rate of speed, lose control and strike a tree in the center median of Woodward.

Both the driver and passenger were treated and released for minor injuries. The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and is awaiting the results of a blood draw to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the accident.