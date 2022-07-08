Court paperwork identifies GRPD officer shot at by 17-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is charging 17-year-old Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams with assault with intent to murder after police say he fired at a Grand Rapids police cruiser on patrol at the end of June.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says the officer fired back at Williams through the dash of their police cruiser.

The officer, according to the complaint, is Theodore VanVliet.

VanVliet joined GRPD in 2014 and received the Officer Kozminski Scholarship.

Kozminski was killed in the line of duty on July 8, 2007.

VanVliet joined the GRPD K-9 team in 2020. He and his partner, Dozer, work the third shift in the patrol and narcotics division.

Williams was initially taken into custody as a juvenile because he is 17. The nature of the charges means his case was automatically waived to adult court. He is charged as an adult.

William's probable cause conference is set for July 19 at 8:30 am in 61st District Court.

FOX 17 has requested the transcript of the probable cause hearing conducted on July 7. The transcript and details regarding the incident are expected mid-next week.

