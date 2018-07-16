Man who Detroit pastors accused of taking money from churches arrested in Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WXYZ) - A man accused of stealing from churches was first exposed by the 7 Investigators, and now he’s been arrested in Florida for allegedly doing the same thing.

Robert Lee Mosley is facing felony theft charges in Florida, accused of taking more than $120,000 from a church in Ft. Lauderdale.

The Detroit Crime Commission has reached out to authorities in Florida to offer information from their investigation.

“You’ve got a program that will generate about $400,000 over the course of the summer,” said Mosley back in 2013, making a pitch while our undercover cameras were rolling.

“And I’m going to be completely transparent – my intention is, I want to put Gleaners out of business here in Detroit, as far as serving kids,” said Mosley on camera.

Local pastors say the Arizona native spent months in the Motor City in 2013, accepting thousands of dollars to help churches join the Michigan Department of Education’s Summer food service program. That’s a state program that provides meals to low-income students.

Pastor Constance Harvey from Rose of Sharon Christian Assembly on Detroit’s east side said Mosley made big promises to her.

“It would bring anywhere from approximately $300,000 to $400,000 a year as income, to be used in the community, and also to be used to benefit the church,” Pastor Harvey told the 7 Investigators in 2013.

Pastor Harvey found out after she gave Mosley $600 that churches don’t need to pay anyone to participate in the lunch program.

“Two plus two was not equaling four,” said Pastor Harvey.

Harvey went to the Detroit Crime Commission, which launched an investigation.

“To pray on part of our society that we’re trying to help: the most vulnerable, the needy the hungry the homeless, and then go to religious institutions and then play on them, that’s pretty despicable,” said Detroit Crime Commission Executive Director Andy Arena.

Several years ago in Arizona, a grand jury indicted Mosley on theft and fraud charges for stealing from churches there. The Wayne County Prosecutor handed the 2013 Detroit cases over to the feds, but no charges were ever filed.

Now police in Fort Lauderdale have arrested the 41-year-old for taking more than $120,000 from Mount Bethel Baptist Church.

Mosley is charged with grand theft and money laundering. He’s due back in court in September.

The 7 Investigators did reach out to Mosley’s lawyer. She said she would call us back with a statement, but so far, we have not heard back from her.

