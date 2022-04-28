Court documents: Former WMU police officer offered to pay $260 to 15-year-old for sex

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A former Western Michigan University police officer offered a 15-year-old girl $260 to have sex with him, according to Kalamazoo County court documents.

49-year-old Abraham Hohnke is facing two charges, including accosting a child for immoral purposes and communicating with another using the internet on a computer to commit a crime.

He waived his right to a preliminary examination on Thursday and the case was bound over to circuit court.

Details from court documents state Hohnke responded to an ad placed online for sex with a young female by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

The operation was conducted to combat human trafficking, according to KCSO.

A KCSO detective sergeant posed as a 15-year-old girl and gave Hohnke a phone number to text.

According to the documents, Hohnke acknowledged multiple times that he knew the person he was texting was 15 years old and that he intended to have sexual relations with her.

He reportedly agreed to pay the 15-year-old $260 for two rounds of sexual intercourse without lubrication, documents say.

Hohnke also reportedly requested to video record the sexual encounter for later personal viewing.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said Hohnke drove out to Oshtemo near the Best Western Hotel.

Court documents say he sent a text message and asked the 15-year-old to walk to him at the nearby Shell Gas Station. He reportedly stated to the 15-year-old over text that he wanted the sexual relations to happen in the back of his truck.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigators approached him and arrested him on April 13.

Court documents state that upon arrest Hohnke told officers he had a handgun in the center console of his truck.

He was also carrying a large sum of money, including $252 in his pocket and $1,320 in a new bank envelope, according to court documents.

Hohnke's next court date has not yet been set.