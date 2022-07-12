Free meals for all Michigan students to end after two years

OTSEGO, Mich. — Michigan students will not be guaranteed free meals for the upcoming school year.

At this point, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has not been given the go ahead by Congress to keep providing free breakfast and lunch to all students.

For the past two years, all students regardless of their household income could get free breakfast and lunch. That's changing this year on the first day of school.

Otsego Public Schools said it's going to have a huge impact on students and their families.

"For the last two years due to the pandemic, they [USDA] provided free universal meals for all student. There wasn’t an application process. Everyone qualified," said Otsego Public Schools Food Service Coordinator Julie Guthrie.

Otsego Public Schools said they broke every record they've ever set in the number of children they were feeding last year, which is why they're telling all families to apply for free/reduced lunches for the upcoming school year.

"It’s going to make a huge impact especially with the price of groceries in the store these days. If you are in that phase just sending your child to school because you know that they’re going to be taken care of, we unfortunately can’t do that this year. We don’t have the funding," said Guthrie.

Who this change will most impact aren't the families with the lowest household incomes either.

"I think it’s going to impact the middle-income families, the ones who don’t think they qualify. The threshold is not as low as people assume that it is. You don’t necessarily have to be a destitute family to qualify for these programs," said Guthrie.

This year, the USDA has raised income amounts to qualify for free and reduced lunches.

Guthrie said even if you didn't qualify in years past, you may this year.

"I know everybody is watching their budgets really tight this year. This is just one more way you can stretch your food dollars," said Guthrie.

Even if you don't qualify, Guthrie said the meals are cheaper than making breakfast and packing lunches at home.

Their breakfast prices out to around $1.40 a meal, costing around $7 per week.

For lunches, they cost $2.35 to $2.55 per meal, pricing out from $11.75 to $12.75 per week.

Unlike many other districts, Otsego Public Schools hasn't upped prices either.

"I’m worried about the kids, and I’m worried about those families who are struggling right now, and then when you throw the extra price of lunch or breakfast or both? I’m really concerned," said Guthrie.

That's why Otsego Public Schools is encouraging all the families in their district to apply.

"We do not want a child or family to miss out on the opportunity to get the free or reduced priced lunches. It is a simple 5-minute application to fill out. It gets processed very quick. You will know within a few days if you qualify or not," said Guthrie.

Click here to fill out the application for free and reduced lunches if your child attends any schools within Otsego Public Schools. You can also get an application at any of their summer meal locations or the administration building.

If your child attends any other Michigan school district, contact their main office or head to their website for the form.

There is no deadline to apply, but school districts encourage families to apply as soon as possible.