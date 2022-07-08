MIOSHA issues maximum fine in Allegan Co. death of diver

ALLEGAN, Mich. — MIOSHA’s General Industry Safety and Health Division completed its investigation into the July 7, 2021 death of a diver in Allegan County.

Brian Trahey died while inspecting the Calkins Bridge Dam.

MIOSHA says a team of five Great Lakes Engineering Group LLC employees were performing an underwater structural inspection of the downstream side of the hydro-electric dam.

During the inspection, the employees lost contact with Trahey, who was swept downstream.

Emergency crews recovered Trahey’s body several hours later, about 150-200 yards from the dam.

The investigation into Trahey’s death ended with MIOSHA issuing citations to Great Lakes Engineering Group LLC for nine violations.

MIOSHA’s investigation found that the employer’s dive team had a history of scuba diving without line tending or continuous visual contact with the divers. MIOSHA says employees had been swept downstream before, and Great Lakes Engineering Group LLC did not have policies in place to prevent or respond to it happening.

MIOSHA issued the maximum penalty allowed for the nine violations, which totals $119,000.

One violation is considered “willful-serious,” which carries a maximum fine of $70,000.

The other eight violations are considered “serious,” which carries a maximum fine of $7,000 each.

