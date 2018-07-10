Lyft offers discount for riders heading to Downtown Royal Oak this weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Lyft is offering a discount for drivers heading Downtown Royal Oak this weekend.

The $5.00 off promotion applies to any ride going into Downtown Royal Oak between 5:00 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, July 12, Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14.

Use code ROWEEKEND.

The drop off point will be anywhere within 0.2 miles of the Third and Main Street intersection.

The promotion is funded by the Downtown Development Authority.