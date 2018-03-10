Man carjacked by roommate in Detroit, police looking for suspect

11:00 AM, Mar 10, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 27-year-old man was carjacked by his roommate in the area of Barton and Rangoon in Detroit.

His vehicle, a silver 2004 Pont Grand Prix, was taken, as well as his wallet, credit cards and cell phone.

Police identified the suspect as a 22-year-old Hispanic man with a silver and black handgun.

The victim told police that his roommate took his car and fled in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top