Man carjacked by roommate in Detroit, police looking for suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 27-year-old man was carjacked by his roommate in the area of Barton and Rangoon in Detroit.

His vehicle, a silver 2004 Pont Grand Prix, was taken, as well as his wallet, credit cards and cell phone.

Police identified the suspect as a 22-year-old Hispanic man with a silver and black handgun.

The victim told police that his roommate took his car and fled in an unknown direction.