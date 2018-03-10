Man carjacked by roommate in Detroit, police looking for suspect

Cloudy
HI: 38°
LO: 23°
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 27-year-old man was carjacked by his roommate in the area of Barton and Rangoon in Detroit.
His vehicle, a silver 2004 Pont Grand Prix, was taken, as well as his wallet, credit cards and cell phone.
Police identified the suspect as a 22-year-old Hispanic man with a silver and black handgun.
The victim told police that his roommate took his car and fled in an unknown direction.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.