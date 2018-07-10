Man fatally stabbed at Citgo Gas Station in Ypsilanti

Partly Cloudy
YPSILANTI, Mich. - The Ypsilanti police are investigating a fatal stabbing this morning in the parking lot of Cigto Gas Station on Huron and Spring roads.
Police said a man was stabbed during an altercation at the gas station just before 5 a.m.
There is no word on arrests in the case.
